Mr. R.J. Clark Sr., 97, died at his Mount Airy residence July 5, 2019. He was born in Stokes County on April 16, 1922. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 13, at 1 p.m. at Exodus Progressive Primitive Baptist Church, Pilot Mountain. Elder Manuel Jessup will be the eulogist with burial to follow in the Big Creek Cemetery, Westfield. The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Arrangements by Spencer Funeral Directors.
Published in Mount Airy News from July 11 to July 12, 2019