On Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, Robert Junior (RJ) Hiatt, age 90, took his final breath and was reunited with his wife, Betty Imogene Hensley Hiatt; his parents, Howard W. and Maggie Hall Hiatt; brothers, Russell, Wendell, and Porter Hiatt and sister Freda Hiatt Hawks. He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Debbie Hiatt; a granddaughter and her husband, Ashley and Luke Graham; and great-grandson, Ryan Robert Graham. RJ spent 50-plus years of his life working on Main Street in Mount Airy, first for Hollingsworth Drug Co. and then later as co-owner/operator of AAA Drug. He was a devoted member of Shelton Church of the Brethren, an avid golfer and die-hard Tar Heel fan. Graveside services will be held Thursday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. at Shelton Church of the Brethren Cemetery with the Rev. Joe Smith officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at Moody Funeral Home beginning at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shelton Church of the Brethren, 1065 Quaker Road, Mount Airy, NC, 27030, or the Skilled Nursing Floor at Northern Regional Hospital, 830 Rockford Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030. The family wishes to thank the staff on the Skilled Nursing Floor for their wonderful care and love of "Papa," as he was affectionately known as on third floor.