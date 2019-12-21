|
Mr. R.J. White Jr., age 68, of Dobson, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born Dec. 16, 1951, in Surry County to the late Rufus James White Sr. and the late Jettie Phillips White. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Rick Shores. Mr. White was a member of Dobson First Baptist Church, retired from Westinghouse and an avid golfer. He is survived by his loving wife, Robin Butner White; son, James Bradley (Tara) White; daughters Allison White Williams and Cameron Burchette (Matt) Cockerham; grandchildren Reid Cockerham and Luke Williams; sisters Libby (Jimmy) Hamlin and Pat Shores; and brother Terry (Beth) White. Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Life Center of Dobson First Baptist Church. The service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Cory Honeycutt and Stanley Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Dobson First Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 278, Dobson NC 27017 or to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019