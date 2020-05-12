MARYLAND — Robert Henry Appler passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at the age of 95. He died peacefully at the Baltimore, Maryland, home of his eldest daughter, Marie Rochelle Cannon-George and her husband Ray, who lovingly cared for him in his final months. He was born Dec. 20, 1924, in Baltimore, to Samuel Dewey Appler and Elizabeth (Heine) Appler. After graduating from Southern High School in Baltimore, he joined the Army Air Corps, and was stationed at Horsham St. Faith in England, where he served as a B-24 Liberator "waist gunner." He participated in the early morning bombing sorties that signaled the start of the D-Day Allied invasion of France. He ended his military service as a Staff Sergeant, and as a recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross. After his discharge, he returned home to Baltimore, and in July of 1947 married Anna Marie Single, of Dunlo, Pennsylvania. He worked for the C&P/AT&T telephone company, starting as a lineman, and rising though several supervisory levels until his retirement in 1985. Not one to sit idle, he then worked part time at Clark's/Ace Hardware in Ellicott City, Maryland. He enjoyed traveling the United States, bowling, golf, Pinochle, and breakfasting with the "grass cutting crew" from St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Catholic Church in Woodstock, Maryland, where he was a faithful member for many years. He was preceded in death by his wife, and his sister, Elizabeth Bergling. In addition to his daughter Marie, he is survived by three other children. Robert Thomas Appler and wife Linda, of New Freedom, Pennsylvania, Dr. Mark Lee Appler and wife Kate, of Mount Airy, North Carolina, and Moira Elizabeth Pairo and husband Preston, of Ellicott City, Maryland. He is survived as well by six grandchildren. Thomas Anthony Appler and wife Caryn of Pendleton, Oregon, Julie Christine Cannon and wife Stephanie Hossbach, and David Jon Cannon, of Baltimore, John Hunter Appler and wife Dr. Abigail Cline, and Mark Harrison Appler, of Brooklyn, New York, and Robert Holden Appler, of Savage, Maryland. No visitation or memorial service is planned at this time.



