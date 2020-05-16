ARARAT, Va. — Mr. Robert Roscoe Bowman, age 80, of Ararat, VA, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born in Patrick County on May 22, 1939, to the late Bruce and Nora Pack Bowman. Mr. Bowman was retired from Virginia Carolina Paving. Left to cherish his memories are a daughter and son-in- law, Polly Bowman and husband Richard Lambe; son, Robert Lee Bowman; grandchildren, William Bowman, Randall Bowman, Shawn Needham, Nichole Needham; three great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Bowman. In addition to his parents, Mr. Bowman was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Bowman; sisters, Myrtle Bowman, Effie Reavish and Margaret Bowman. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private graveside service will be held at Kibler Valley Cemetery. Moody Funeral Services of Mount Airy is serving the Bowman Family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from May 16 to May 17, 2020.