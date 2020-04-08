|
Mr. Robert Michael "Mike" Branch, 69, of Mount Airy, went home to be with his Lord Wednesday, April 8, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. He was born in Surry County April 4, 1951, to the late Warren Gilmer and Cassie Slate Branch. Mr. Branch was a wonderful husband, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. He was a dedicated member of Dover Baptist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir. Mr. Branch was the owner of Branch Home Improvements, and was thankful for his faithful employee, Stevie, of 36 years. He loved cooking, gardening and antique classic cars. Mr. Branch is survived by his loving wife, Gail Atkins Branch; sisters-in-law Linda Branch, Kay Miller and husband David, Sue Thomas and husband Greg; aunts Judy Thompson and Ruby Creed; nieces, nephews and their spouses, Gil and Joannah Branch, Lee Collins, Devin and Christen Thomas, Cameron and Heather Thomas; several great-nieces and nephews; his four-legged pets, Peedee and Buddy; and many special friends too numerous to mention, including his round table breakfast buddies at Ocie's and his Ruritan buddies. In addition to his parents, Mr. Branch was preceded in death by his brother, Gilmer Steven Branch Sr. and a niece, Darlene Rhoden. Due to the health concerns of Covid-19, services will be private. His body will remain at Moody Funeral Home on Thursday, April 9, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. for anyone that would like to go by to pay your respects. A Celebration of Life service is being planned for later. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Dover Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund, 178 Dover Church Rd., Mount Airy, NC 27030, White Plains Ruritan Club, 990 Old Hwy 601, Mount Airy, NC 27030 or Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020