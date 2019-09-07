Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bullins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Bullins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Bullins Obituary

WESTFIELD — Robert Lee Bullins, 52, of Westfield, died, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in an automobile accident. He was born July 19, 1967, in Patrick County, Virginia, to Bobby Leonard and Erlene Bowman Bullins. He leaves behind to cherish his memory: his mother, Erlene Bowman Bullins; two sons, Cody Lee Bullins and Corbin Levi Bullins; one brother and sister-in-law, Randy Bullins and Kim; one sister, Lisa Hampton; and two grandchildren, Kaylee Bullins and Karrington Bullins; a special uncle, Sam Bowman; and a very special friend, Billy Holt. Mr. Bullins was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Leonard Bullins. Funeral services will be held Sunday, Sept. 9, at 4 p.m. at New Hope Ministries Church with visitation from 2 – 4 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at The People's Church cemetery. Pastor Donnie Bowman will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Hope Ministries Church at 4288 Old U.S. 52, Pinnacle, NC, 27021.

Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.