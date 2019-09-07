|
|
WESTFIELD — Robert Lee Bullins, 52, of Westfield, died, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in an automobile accident. He was born July 19, 1967, in Patrick County, Virginia, to Bobby Leonard and Erlene Bowman Bullins. He leaves behind to cherish his memory: his mother, Erlene Bowman Bullins; two sons, Cody Lee Bullins and Corbin Levi Bullins; one brother and sister-in-law, Randy Bullins and Kim; one sister, Lisa Hampton; and two grandchildren, Kaylee Bullins and Karrington Bullins; a special uncle, Sam Bowman; and a very special friend, Billy Holt. Mr. Bullins was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Leonard Bullins. Funeral services will be held Sunday, Sept. 9, at 4 p.m. at New Hope Ministries Church with visitation from 2 – 4 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at The People's Church cemetery. Pastor Donnie Bowman will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Hope Ministries Church at 4288 Old U.S. 52, Pinnacle, NC, 27021.
Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019