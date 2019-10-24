Home

DOBSON — Captain Robert Franklin Comer, US Navy (Retired), age 85, of Dobson, passed away on Oct. 23, 2019. Graveside Memorial Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Dobson Town Cemetery. Moody-Davis Funeral Home of Dobson is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dobson United Methodist Church, PO Box 497, Dobson, NC 27017 or Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Full obituary will be available on Moody Funeral Home website. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
