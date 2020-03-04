|
Mr. Robert Cleveland "Bobby" Draughn, 86, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 3, 2020, at his home. Mr. Draughn was born August 5, 1933, in Surry County, one of eight children born to the late Dan Wesley and Sadie Ann Robertson Draughn. Bobby was a godly man who loved fishing, hunting, gardening, and living off the land. He also loved NASCAR, homemade popcorn, sweets (most all of them), tomatoes, wildlife, nature, and a good chuckle. He was the longtime owner of Bob's Fish Lakes. He was a private, but beloved, family man. Bobby loved to see his family all together, gathering over a meal and celebrating whatever holiday or birthday it might be. Oftentimes, he would say, "The more, the better." With his love of homemade desserts, he would often say, with a grin from ear to ear, "They are not any good. Just leave them." When it came to his hands, he knew how to do most anything. If he did not know how, he would figure it out. His willpower was a testimony to his inner strength that he clearly gave God the credit for and that willpower was greatly admired by his family. From the bottom of their hearts, his children would like to pay a special tribute to their dad and mom for their unconditional love and teaching them right from wrong. Most importantly, Bobby and Edythe showed their children that families are not perfect, but love will conquer all. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Jill and Wes Cave of Mount Airy; four sons and a daughter-in-law, Steve Draughn, David and Robin Draughn, Doug Draughn, and Darrell Draughn, all of Mount Airy; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-stepgrandchildren; a sister and two brothers-in-law, Mary Ruth and Jobe Marion and Raybern Hiatt, all of Mount Airy; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Eddie and Sandra Draughn of Mount Airy and Tommy and Sue Draughn of Dobson; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Draughn was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Mary Edythe Marion Draughn; a daughter-in-law, Janice Creasy Draughn; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Betty Lou and Joel Marion and Jessie Belle Hiatt; and two brothers and a sister-in-law, Wesley Junior and Minnie Mae Draughn and Ronnie Dale Draughn. The funeral service will be held Friday, March 6, at 4 p.m. at Piney Grove Baptist Church, with the Rev. Joe Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in the Draughn Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 2:30 until 4 p.m. at the church. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the love and compassion shown by his caregivers, including Alledia Hess, Connie Cagle, Teresa Ayers, and the entire team/angels at Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.