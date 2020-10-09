1/1
Robert Epperson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Robert Gilmer Epperson 89, of Clearwater, FL, passed away on Oct. 6, 2020, due to a lengthy illness. He was born Oct. 30, 1930, in (Patrick County) Ararat, VA. He was preceded by his parents, Elizabeth E. Montgomery/Robert H. Epperson; and a brother, Buford D. Epperson. His is survived by a sister, Frances McGrady of Ararat, VA; and his sons, Anthony Epperson, Jeff Epperson, Sean Epperson and Kevin Epperson. Also, he is survived by his grandchildren, Brandon Epperson, Alissa Epperson and Alicia Epperson. Lastly, he is survived by his great-grandchildren, Parker Davis, Lily Epperson, Cassie Epperson and Evin Epperson. Due to pandemic, the gravesite service will be held at Unity Church in Ararat, VA, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the Unity Church of Ararat.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved