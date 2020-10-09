Robert Epperson

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Robert Gilmer Epperson 89, of Clearwater, FL, passed away on Oct. 6, 2020, due to a lengthy illness. He was born Oct. 30, 1930, in (Patrick County) Ararat, VA. He was preceded by his parents, Elizabeth E. Montgomery/Robert H. Epperson; and a brother, Buford D. Epperson. His is survived by a sister, Frances McGrady of Ararat, VA; and his sons, Anthony Epperson, Jeff Epperson, Sean Epperson and Kevin Epperson. Also, he is survived by his grandchildren, Brandon Epperson, Alissa Epperson and Alicia Epperson. Lastly, he is survived by his great-grandchildren, Parker Davis, Lily Epperson, Cassie Epperson and Evin Epperson. Due to pandemic, the gravesite service will be held at Unity Church in Ararat, VA, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the Unity Church of Ararat.