Robert Hall

Robert Kelly "Charlie Brown" Hall, age 48, passed away peacefully Friday, August 21, surrounded by his family, after a lengthy illness. He was reunited with his mother whom he loved dearly. I cannot imagine the reunion he is having with our creator and his mother. Charlie Brown was a retired West Coast truck driver, which he loved doing. He was born in Bluefield, West Virginia, on June 15, 1972, to the late Pete and Mary Lee Hawks Jenkins. He is survived by his wife and soulmate, Una Mackey Hall; son, Zackary I. Hall; step-daughter Chyna and Cody Dixon, special niece, Ashley Nichols, stepfather, Lewis Jenkins; step-sisters Victoria Jenkins and family, Vonda Jenkins and family, and his special friend and brother Dale "Baby Dale" Willard; two special grandsons, Elliott Dixon and Bence; a host of many friends. Charlie Brown was loved by everyone. If you were around him anytime, then you know you never left him without a good laugh. He saw the good in everyone and would help anyone. His beautiful, loving heart, personality, and infectious laughter and love is truly missed. There will be a celebration of life, Sunday, August 30, at 6 p.m., outside of the home, located at 124 Kimberly Street, Mount Airy; with Rev. Jerry King officiating. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend, bring a chair. I am sure he would want us to carry on, laugh, and love in his honor. The family will also receive friends, Saturday, August 29, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the home, for those who are unable to attend the service. Thank you for the out-pour of love. Thank you to the Mount Airy Dialysis Center for all the love and care, NCBMC fourth floor nephrology and ICU departments, also Dr. Chris and team of the surgeons. Fly High Baby!