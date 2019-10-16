Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Graveside service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Oakdale Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Harris Obituary

CHARLOTTE — Mr. Robert "Bobby" Carlton Harris Jr., 63 of Charlotte, passed away Oct. 7, 2019, at his home. Mr. Harris was born Dec. 23, 1955, in Forsyth County to the late Frances Lee Hardy and Robert Carlton Harris. Bobby graduated from East Surry High School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and then worked for and retired from Eckerd, which later became Rite Aid. Bobby is survived by aunts, Mae Turpin, Frieda Hughes Chauncey, and Barbara Lane; very special friends, Tim and Melissa Peele, Bobby "Nem," Terry, Robbie and Katie Nemargut; and numerous cousins. In addition to his parents, Mr. Harris was preceded by a brother, Phil Harris; nephew, Robert Harris; and two infant siblings. A graveside memorial service will be held Sunday, Oct. 20, 2 p.m. at Oakdale Cemetery with Reverend Griff Gatewood officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Moody Funeral Service in Mount Airy is proudly serving the Harris family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moody Funeral Services
Download Now