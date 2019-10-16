|
|
CHARLOTTE — Mr. Robert "Bobby" Carlton Harris Jr., 63 of Charlotte, passed away Oct. 7, 2019, at his home. Mr. Harris was born Dec. 23, 1955, in Forsyth County to the late Frances Lee Hardy and Robert Carlton Harris. Bobby graduated from East Surry High School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and then worked for and retired from Eckerd, which later became Rite Aid. Bobby is survived by aunts, Mae Turpin, Frieda Hughes Chauncey, and Barbara Lane; very special friends, Tim and Melissa Peele, Bobby "Nem," Terry, Robbie and Katie Nemargut; and numerous cousins. In addition to his parents, Mr. Harris was preceded by a brother, Phil Harris; nephew, Robert Harris; and two infant siblings. A graveside memorial service will be held Sunday, Oct. 20, 2 p.m. at Oakdale Cemetery with Reverend Griff Gatewood officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Moody Funeral Service in Mount Airy is proudly serving the Harris family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019