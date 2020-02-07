|
|
Mr. Robert Watson Hemrick Jr., 90, of Mount Airy, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, Feb. 6, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. Mr. Hemrick was born in Surry County on August 7, 1929, to the late Robert Watson Hemrick Sr., and Sarah Adams Hemrick. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Mr. Hemrick retired from Sears, Roebuck and Company after many years of dedicated service. He proudly served our country in the US Army during the Korean War, attaining the rank of Sergeant in field command and was awarded two Bronze Service Stars. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Eric Hill; two sons and daughters-in-law, Dart and Ginger Hemrick and Dwayne and Dayl Hemrick; four grandchildren, Sarah Hemrick Izor and Ben, Watson Hemrick, Ella Hill, and Griffin Hill; and a great-grandson, Jacob Rush Izor. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hemrick was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Vera Mae Worrell Hemrick; two sisters, Ruth Naomi Hemrick Byrd and Rosie Hemrick Parker; and by three brothers, Raymond Hemrick, Richard Hemrick, and Garvey Hemrick. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Feb. 10, at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dr. Neil Routh officiating. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday at Moody's from 10 – 11 p.m. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020