Robert (Bob) Eugene Hoisington went to be with his Lord on Friday, March 22, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born and raised in Pontiac, Michigan, proudly served our country in the United States Army and National Guard, where he was promoted to SP5. He met his wife of 58 years, Anita, while working at Chrysler Space Division in Warren, Michigan. After marriage, Bob and Anita moved to Cape Canaveral, Florida, where they lived for 41 years prior to moving to Mount Airy. Bob enjoyed his volunteer service with Laborers for Christ which completed construction projects for Lutheran churches across the nation. He and Anita also enjoyed traveling to many locations in the United States and overseas. Bob used his skills locally as a volunteer at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Since moving to North Carolina, Bob was a faithful member of St John's Lutheran Church in Winston-Salem. Bob's family and friends will miss his quiet strength, loving smile and unending willingness to help with any project. Bob is survived by his wife of 58 years, Anita Barlass Hoisington; daughter Robin Hall; son and daughter-in-law Lee and Kelly Hoisington; and grandchildren Sidney, Aubrey and Whitney Hall, Jasmine and Michael Hoisington. Extended family members across the nation will treasure their memories with Bob. The family would like to thank Melissa Allen, Angel Goins and Joe Smith for their loving care of Bob. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Grace Moravian Church, Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care or the cancer research . The family will receive friends Monday, March 25, at Moody Funeral Home from 2 to 4 p.m. Online condolences may be made at moodyfuneralservics.com