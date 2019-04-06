Home

Cox-Needham Funeral Home
822 West Main Street
Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
(336) 368-2233
Mr. Robert Howard Struck, age 59, passed away peacefully at his home at 701 Saddle Drive in Pilot Mountain on Thursday, April 4, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 11, at 2 p.m. at South Stokes Church of Christ, 1223 Old Highway 52 South, King. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Cox-Needham Funeral Home, P.O. Box 37, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041, for Mr. Robert Struck. Cox-Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain is serving the Struck family.

Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
