Dearest Cama and all of the wonderful Merritt clan,



One of my favorite parts of growing up in Mount Airy was spending time at the Merritt house. You all were always hosting interesting people, playing good music and discussing fascinating topics. Robert was a great example of someone who used his life to the absolute most. A great example for all of us.



Dad (Tom White) always considered him one of his greatest friends. We will always remember and appreciate his playing the guitar so beautifully at Dad's memorial service. After they moved to Winston-Salem, we always appreciated and enjoyed running into them at various performances and art galleries.



Our love goes out to Cama and your entire family.



Julie (White) and Bob Lauwers



