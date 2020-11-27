1/
WINSTON-SALEM — Robert Edward Merritt, 93, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, at his home in Winston-Salem. A service of worship and celebration of Robert's life will be held at St. Anne's Episcopal Church and will only be available via Zoom (login information below) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5. Moody Funeral Service of Mount Airy is serving the Merritt family. Topic: Robert Merritt's Memorial Service. Time: Saturday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada). Join Zoom Meeting: https://bit.ly/2JoTint. Meeting ID: 872 7373 8769; Passcode: 501361. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.