Robert "Bob" William Raasch, 84, passed away from this home to his heavenly home on Monday, Sept. 7, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was a member of the Woodville Baptist Church. Bob was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Nov. 23, 1935. Bob retired from R. J. Reynolds Company after many years of service. He also served our country during the Korean War in the Navy aboard the USS Wisconsin. He always enjoyed attending the reunions for the USS Wisconsin that were held every few years. He has been a resident of North Carolina for 51 years; since meeting his wife, Linda Edmonds Raasch. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Carroll Raasch; his brother Dwain Raasch. He is survived by two sons and a daughter -in-law, Robert Raasch Jr. of Florida, John and Mary Raasch of Mount Airy; grandchildren, Branigan Raasch and Zona Raasch of Mount Airy; one sister, Odean Allen of Florida; several brothers and sisters-in-law, Jack and Dusty Edmonds of Belmont, Mike and Debbie Worrell of Mount Airy, Brenda Edmonds of Mount Airy, Faye Bingman of Mount Airy, Norma Edmonds of Mount Airy; many great-nieces and nephews; and special friend Leroy Gammons. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, at Woodville Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Kevin Kilby officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Honor Guard. Family and friends wishing to pay their respects may do so on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. The family ask to keep them in your prayers. Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, North Carolina 27030 or St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. June's Place, Memphis Tennessee, 38105. Moody Funeral Services of Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.