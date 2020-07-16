Robert Richardson

Robert Dean Richardson, 78, of Mount Airy, has been asking God to take him home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and his prayers were answered Wednesday, July 15, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born in Surry County on August 28, 1941, to the late Cleo Moncus Richardson and Bertie Richardson. Left to cherish his memories are his faithful and devoted wife of 45 years, Frances Sechrist Richardson; five children, his, hers, and ours, Denise Payne and Ricky of Mount Airy, Shelia Hawks and Jerry of Low Gap, Joey Bumgardner and Suzanne of Mount Airy, Angie Hiatt and Junior of Cana, Virginia, Robin Richardson Gwyn and Chris of Mount Airy; grandchildren, Kristin Stroud and Scott of Raleigh, Lauren Duvall and Ryan of Raleigh, Morgan Roberson and Brad of Mount Airy, Corey Bumgardner and Courtney of Mount Airy, Courtney Gilley and Blake of Mount Airy; Kennedy Gwyn of Mount Airy, Cody Hiatt of Cana, Tiffany Hawks of Lowgap; great-grandkids Jack Stroud, Aubrey Roberson, Nichloi Hawks, Tucker Bumgardner, Alleigh Gilley, and Grayson Lasley; sisters Corenna Johnson, Norene Lowe, Estherlene Smith; brothers McKinnley Richardson, Bill Richardson, Winford Richardson. In addition to his parents, Mr. Richardson was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Hodges; a brother, Doug Richardson. He worked for the Crossingham's at Spencer's, and on their farm, for the state and did some logging. His hobbies were fishing, hunting, mowing the yard, spending time with family and making people laugh. His service will be at Moody Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, July 17, at 11 a.m. conducted by the Rev. Roger Sechrist and Dr. Darrell Tate. Burial will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens. There will not be a formal visitation however friends may pay their respects Thursday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, and the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice for all of the wonderful people that work there, they have made our lives much easier. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.