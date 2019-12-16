|
Mr. Rodney "Rod" Reginald Ratcliff, 60, of Mount Airy, passed away Saturday night, Dec. 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson.The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. at Midway Baptist Church with the Rev. Larry Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday night at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy from 6 – 8 p.m.. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019