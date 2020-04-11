|
Roger William Atkins, 78, of Ararat, passed on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Northern Regional Hospital. Mr. Atkins was born May 8, 1941, to the late Claude and Viola Carter Atkins. Roger worked as a welder for Rack Works Inc. before retiring. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend, that will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Roger is survived by his wife of many years, Betty Ruth Felts Atkins, of the home; a son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Lisa Atkins; daughters and son-in laws, Kay and Jeff Mayes, Connie and Bobby Cecil, Penny and Artemio Acevedo; ten grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Helen Easter, Carol and Larry Atkins. In addition to his parents, Mr. Atkins was proceeded in death by a brother, Dennis Atkins. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private graveside service will be held at a later date. Moody Funeral Service in Mount Airy is serving the Atkins family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020