Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Atkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Atkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Atkins Obituary

Roger William Atkins, 78, of Ararat, passed on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Northern Regional Hospital. Mr. Atkins was born May 8, 1941, to the late Claude and Viola Carter Atkins. Roger worked as a welder for Rack Works Inc. before retiring. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend, that will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Roger is survived by his wife of many years, Betty Ruth Felts Atkins, of the home; a son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Lisa Atkins; daughters and son-in laws, Kay and Jeff Mayes, Connie and Bobby Cecil, Penny and Artemio Acevedo; ten grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Helen Easter, Carol and Larry Atkins. In addition to his parents, Mr. Atkins was proceeded in death by a brother, Dennis Atkins. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private graveside service will be held at a later date. Moody Funeral Service in Mount Airy is serving the Atkins family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -