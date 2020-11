Roger Hutchens passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, at the age of 90. He was survived by a son Gary (Tamara) Hutchens, grandson Cody Hutchens, great-grandson John and one sister, Ms. Doris Smith. He was one of fourteen born to Mr. Thomas and Bertie Hutchens. Memorials may be made to Franklin Heights United Methodist Church 428 Franklin Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Due to COVID, no service has been planned at this time.