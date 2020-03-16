|
Roger Hurtle Inman, age 84, of Mount Airy, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Georgetown, Georgia. Mr. Inman was born in Surry County on May 2, 1935, to Millard and Kizzy Haymore Inman. He was retired from Unifi Inc. Among the many who will always cherish his memory are his wife, Susie Dixon Inman; a daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Jimmy Bishop; sons and a daughter-in-law, Randy Inman, Donnie and Debbie Inman and Ricky Inman; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Kathlene Davis; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Inman was preceded in death by sisters, Alene Bingman and Nonnie Arrington; and brothers, Clifford, Codell, Clarence, Vester, Media and Bill Inman. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m, Wednesday, March 18, at True Word Baptist Church, 1405 Toms Creek Ch. Rd., Pilot Mtn, by Rev. David Joyce. Burial will follow in Indian Grove Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020