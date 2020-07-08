Rev. Roger Mears, 63, of Mount Airy, went to his heavenly home Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Forsyth County on Dec. 9, 1956, to the late Ralph and Lucille Virginia Howlett Mears. Roger was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a dedicated Christian and devoted member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church. Roger loved cars and enjoyed working to restore them. He was known as an excellent auto mechanic and body man. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Nancy Carpenter Mears; his daughters, Christy Haynes and Clara Mears and fiancé, Stephen Hensley; grandchildren, Brooklyn Mosley, Madison Mosley and Dakota Hensley; sister and brother-in-law, Shellie and Clade "Junior" Shelar; brothers and sisters-in-law, Teddy and Kay Mears, Robert and Shirley Mears; several nieces and nephews; and a host of special friends, including those that made almost daily visits, Bud Smith, Willie Deatherage, and Robert and Trish Eaton. In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by sisters and a brother-in-law, Carolyn Mears, and Nancy and Larry France; a brother, Joey Mears; and a nephew, T.J. Mears. A graveside service will be held at Oak Ridge Baptist Church at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, with Rev. David Sechrist officiating. Friends will be welcomed inside the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.