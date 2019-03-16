THOMASVILLE — Mr. Roger Simmons Redman, 83, of Thomasville, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, peacefully at Thomasville Medical Center. Roger was born July 6, 1935, in Surry County to the late George Washington Redman and Viola Simmons Redman. Roger graduated from Guilford College in 1958, where he served as President of the Men's Student Government, Chairman of the Honor Board and was named to the Who's Who Among College Students. Roger was President of High Point Area Personnel Association, Chairman of High Point-Thomasville Chapter-American Red Cross, Chairman of Davidson County School-to-Work Partnership, Chairman of Thomasville Alcohol and Drug Abuse Coalition, President of Second Investment Club, Founder and First President of Thomasville Furniture Industries Toastmasters. He was a member of Prospect United Methodist Church where he was a Sunday School Teacher, Chairman of Church Council, and Certified Lay Speaker. Roger received a distinguished service award from the American Red Cross in 1995. He retired from Thomasville Furniture Industries in 1994 with 30 years of service. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by five siblings; one step-son, Tommy Goad. On January 18, 1997, he married Carolyn E. Leonard, surviving of the home; three daughters; Elizabeth Ann Fetter (Jon) of Florida, Sheryl L. Casada (Mark) of Kansas, Laura L. Bowen (Gary) of North Carolina; two sisters, Hallie Norman of Walnut Grove, Phyllis Nanney of Charlotte; he is also survived by his grandchildren, Brandon, Adam, Lonna (Tim), Lincoln, Luke, Joseph, Michael, Elizabeth; one step-grandson, Ryan and step-grandsons, T.J., Logan and Austin. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be sent to Prospect United Methodist Church, 5553 Prospect Street Archdale, NC 27263 or American Red Cross, 815 Phillips Ave., High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.