|
|
Mr. Roger Edward Reeves Sr., 84, of Pilot Mountain, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. He was born in Surry County on Sept. 24, 1935, to the late Randall Turner Reeves and Phyllis Mills Reeves. Mr. Reeves worked as a pharmacist at Surry Drug and Lamb Drug, later was an Assistant Vice President of Workman's Federal Savings & Loan, and he was Postmaster of Pilot Mountain. He is a member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, a charter-member of the Ararat-Longhill Ruritan Club, and past Assistant Scout Master of Boy Scout Troop 545 as well as a Life Scout. Later in his life, Mr. Reeves enjoyed reading Western books, camping at the beach, and spending time with his family. He was an avid hunter. He enjoyed hunting deer and elk in many states including Colorado and Montana. Mr. Reeves was a family man and loved fellowshipping with everyone he met. Mr. Reeves was a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church and later attended Ararat Friends Meeting. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of more than 67 years, Nina Jessup Reeves; daughter Lynn Phyllis Reeves; son and daughter-in-law, Roger Edward "Eddie" Reeves Jr. and wife Amelia; grandchildren, Mindy Lynn Chilton and husband Tim, Rachel Reeves Cain and husband James, Sarah Reeves Joyner and husband Joe; a great-granddaughter, Maria Kathryn Chilton; sister, Sandra Reeves Seal; sister-in-law, Sarah Jessup Collins; aunts, Joyce Mills Robertson, Jackie Sams Mills, and Frances Jessup Reeves; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Mr. Reeves was preceded in death by a grandson, Charles Joseph "CJ" Cox; two sisters, Brenda Sue Reeves and Linda Lou Reeves Simmons; and by two brothers-in-law, Norman Simmons and Jerry Franklin Seal. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 2, at Ararat Friends Meeting, Ararat, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Dennis E. Moore officiating. Internment will follow at Ararat Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday night from 6 – 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the caregivers including Surry County Emergency Services and the volunteer agencies that have helped Roger over the years. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020