Mr. Ronald Gray "Ron" Spivey, 70, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday morning, Aug. 22, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Mr. Spivey was born April 23, 1949, in Surry County, the older of two children born to the late Carlton Luther and Nellie Irene Stevens Spivey. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 43 years, Vera Hill Spivey of the home; a sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Malcon Hiatt of Mount Airy; and his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Mattie and Clinton McCann of Kernersville, Sandra Anderson and her friend, Jasper Nye, of Cana, VA, Alice and Dwight Noonkester of Mount Airy, Deborah and Buddy Moricle of Woolwine, VA, and Sarah Hill of McDonough, GA. Ron was a graduate of North Surry High School and Surry Community College. He retired as the personnel director from Bassett Furniture after 30 years of service. He then worked at AES for seven years and prior to his death he was employed by WorkForce Unlimited for seven years. Ron was a member of Round Peak Masonic Lodge #616 AF and AM and attended Highland Park Baptist Church. He was trained in martial arts under Sensei Eric Latza and Sensei Dean Carpenter, and he earned a second-degree black belt in Isshinryu Karate. Ron enjoyed going to Northern Wellness and Fitness and playing pickle ball with his friends, especially Marc Driggers and Lincoln Duncan. A celebration of Ron's life will be held Sunday, Aug. 25, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the love and compassion shown by Ron's many encouraging friends and the staff at Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019