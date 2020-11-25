Ronald Joseph Cockerham, 74, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born in McDowell County, West Virginia, on Oct. 4, 1946, to the late Joseph Jackson and Sarah Adeline Jarrett Cockerham Duncan. Mr. Cockerham was a retired truck driver and proudly served our country in the United States Navy. Mr. Cockerham loved to grill out for all his family and friends; the more that came the better he liked it. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Darlene Cook; daughters and sons-in-law, Addie Lee and Jeff Russell, Regina and Michael Dixon; sons and daughters-in-law, Patrick and Casey Cockerham, Jarett Cockerham, Jesse and Kendra Phillips; 10 grandchildren; and a sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Tim Hudson. In addition to his parents, Mr. Cockerham was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Cockerham. There will be no formal services at the funeral home at this time; however, flowers may be sent to Moody Funeral services in Mount Airy for the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.