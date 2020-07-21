PILOT MOUNTAIN — Ronald Dee Hill, of Pilot Mountain, passed away at Surry Community Nursing and Rehab in Mount Airy, on Sunday, July 19. He was born on October 9, 1941, in Pilot Mountain, to the late Lester Dee Hill and Myrtle Adams Hill. Ronald was a member of Friendly Chapel Baptist Church in Pilot Mountain. He attended Pilot Mountain High School, graduating in 1959. Ronald was predeceased in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Jimmy Harbour. Survivors are his sisters, Elaine Hill Harbour of Mount Airy, Nancy Hill Robertson (Frank) of Gainesville, Florida; and brother, John Martin Hill (Judy) of Winston-Salem; nieces and nephews Deborah Martin, Alison Bledsoe, Angela Mayfield, Jeff Robertson, and Todd Robertson. Ronald attended King's Business College after graduation, worked at R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company for several years before being drafted into the U. S. Army, serving as a Military Policeman. He served a tour in Vietnam being discharged in 1966. His passion before becoming disabled was collecting baseball cards, miniature cars, reading his Bible and attending church. He loved his family and friends and was always willing to help others in times of need. A graveside service, conducted by Rev. Jerry Pardue, will be held at Pilot Mountain City Cemetery on Friday, July 24, at 11 a.m. with military honors provided by VFW Post 2019 of Mount Airy and Post 9436 of Pilot Mountain. Memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Mount Airy, NC 27030, or charities of donor's choice. The family wants to extend their thanks to caretakers and friends who have showed their love and concern to Ronnie over the years.