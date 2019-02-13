Home

Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Union Hill Friends Meeting Cemetery
DOBSON — Mr. Ronnie Curtis Bruner, 62, of Dobson, passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin. He was born in Surry County Nov. 2, 1956, to the late Dewey Curtis "D.C." and Estelle Bowman Bruner. Mr. Bruner was a kind man and a very talented carpenter who loved fishing and watching NASCAR. He will be missed by many. Left to cherish his memories are his daughter, Nikki Bruner of Winston-Salem; his sister, Sherry Boyd of Raleigh; a nephew, Jason Boyd of Raleigh; a special friend, Fern Hinson of Dobson; and many family and friends. A memorial graveside service will be held on Friday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m. at Union Hill Friends Meeting Cemetery with the Rev. Ernest Brown officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:30 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

