ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mrs. Rosa Nichols Holt, 88, formerly of Pilot Mountain, passed away on July 28, 2019, in Rochester, NY. She was born in Surry County on March 27, 1931, to the late Jesse Franklin and Mittie Marion Nichols. Mrs. Holt retired from the Winston-Salem Journal after more than 20 years of dedicated service. Before working at the Journal, Rosa worked at Hanes Hosiery and was a member of the 1953 Hanes Hosiery national AAU basketball championship team. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen Holt and Stephen Lurie, several Rochester friends, and her nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Nash Holt; her sister, Belle Nichols Scott; and three brothers, Jesse Franklin Nichols, Jr., Joseph Elmer Nichols, and Roland Marion Nichols. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Skyline Memory Garden at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends on Saturday at Moody Funeral Home from 12:30 p.m. until time to go to the cemetery. Moody Funeral Services is serving the Holt family. Memorial contributions may be made to Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Road, Fairport, NY 14450, or at Lollypop.org/honor.
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019