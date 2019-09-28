|
Rosa Ella Brinkley Taylor, 95, of Pilot Mountain passed away in the Skilled Nursing Unit at Northern Hospital of Surry County on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. She was born on Sept. 30, 1923, to Jesse Green Brinkley and Bertie Mae Pell Brinkley. She was married to William Orville Taylor and together they had one daughter, Sally Taylor. Mrs. Taylor was a dedicated wife, mother, and church member. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Sally, of Pilot Mountain; two sisters, Lillian Joyce and Carole B. Bottoms; niece, Sheila Bottoms Poindexter; and nephew, Charles Mason. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a sister, Ethel Mae Mason; and two nephews, Rex Joyce and David Bottoms. Her family will receive friends on her birthday, Monday, Sept. 30 from 1 to 2 p.m. to celebrate her life, at Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church with the service beginning at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery and a meal will be held in the fellowship hall at 3 p.m. The Rev. Doug Brinkley will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a pink rose be planted in her memory and in lieu of dishes, please prepare a meal and take it to a shut-in. Donations may be made to Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church at 1638 Cook School Road, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041 attention: Dennis Beck or to the Skilled Nursing Unit at Northern Hospital of Surry County at 830 Rockford St., Mount Airy, NC 27030
Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019