ELKIN — Mrs. Rosa Marie Nixon Watson, age 67, of Elkin, passed away on Wednesday morning Nov. 27, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center, in Winston-Salem. She was born in James City County, Virginia, on Dec. 20, 1951, to the late Lawrence Norris Nixon and the late Lois Marie Scott Nixon. She was retired from Duke Energy and a member of Salem Fork Baptist Church. Surviving is her husband, Clyde Watson; two sons and daughters-in-law, Chris and Robin Watson, Keith and Renee Watson; four grandchildren, Nate Watson, Kesha and Will Haymore, Ashton and Josh Norman, Cole and Meghan Watson; five great-grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Carol Nixon; special friends Becky and Gray Haymore. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, in the chapel of Salem Fork Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Sean Joplin will conduct the services. The family will receive friends on Saturday from noon until the time of her service at 2 p.m. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, memorials are made to the Salem Fork Baptist Church Building Fund, C/O Joey White 555 Twin Oaks Rd. Elkin, NC 28621. Moody-Davis Funeral Home is serving the Watson family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019