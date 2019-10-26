|
|
PILOT MOUNTAIN — Mr. Roscoe Lee Jessup, age 96, of Pilot Mountain, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Central Continuing Care in Mount Airy. He was born in Stokes County on Nov. 25, 1922, to the Late John Henry and Hessie Hill Jessup. He was a loving father and grandfather and will surely be missed by all who knew him. Left to cherish his memories are daughters and sons-in-law, Janet and Clark Murphy, Lynn and Dennis Arrington; son and daughter-in-law, Philip and Tammy Jessup; grandchildren, Amanda Murphy, Suzanne Gooding and husband Kevin, Amy Pardue and husband Barry, Joshua Arrington and wife Stacey, Daniel Arrington, Hampton Jessup; eleven great-grandchildren; brother, Jack Jessup; sister, Ruth Moore; brother-in-law, Lewis Moore; sisters-in-law, Inez Jessup and Alene Gates. In addition to his parents Mr. Jessup was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Ann Patterson Jessup; brothers, Marshall, Carl and Fred Jessup; sisters, Rumell Moore and Thelma Perrell. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 4 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy with services conducted by Rev. Jerry Pardue and Rev. Dennis Arrington. Burial will follow in the Pilot Mountain City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until time for the service at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. The family would like to say a special thank you to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care as well as Central Continuing Care for the love and care for their father during his time of need. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019