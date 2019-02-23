Home

Mrs. Rose Janie Crespo Marks, age 80, of Mount Airy, died Feb. 19, 2019, at Surry Community HR in Mount Airy. She was born on June 24, 1938, in Key West, Florida. Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb. 23, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Moody-Davis Funeral Home and burial will take place in the Dobson City Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Moody-Davis Funeral Home is serving the Marks family.

Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
