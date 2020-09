Mrs. Roslyn Reeves, 65, of Mount Airy, passed away, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Reeves was born on Oct. 13, 1954 in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late John Ernest and Marion Louise Ross Heald. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. in the Moody Funeral Home Chapel. Friends and family wishing to pay their respects may do so one hour prior to the service at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy.