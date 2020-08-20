DOBSON — Roy Maye High, age 82, of Dobson, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19. He was born Nov. 15, 1937, to Lonnie Odessa and Lessie Baucom High. Roy is survived by his wife of 63 years, Helen Joyce Wright High; daughter, Cynthia (Vince) Tierney of St. Louis, Missouri; son, Gregory (Lisha) High, of Dobson; grandsons, Kyle (Christine) Tierney, Cory (Meredith) High, Eric (Rebecca) High, Dr. Andrew (Kaitlin) Tierney, Ryan High; and great-granddaughter, Ellie High. Preceding Mr. High in death are both parents and older brothers: William, Layton, Fred and Ben High. Raised in Peachland, Roy graduated from Peachland High School with honors. He furthered his education by graduating from Appalachian State University with a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Banking and Finance along with a Master's Degree in Business Administration with highest honors. Roy retired from Mutual Savings & Loan and being an instructor of Surry Community College, where he was chairman of the Business Department. A private graveside service is planned by the family with a memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Surry Community College Foundation: Dobson, N.C. in Honor/Memory of Roy High. Mail donation to Surry Community College, 630 S. Main Street, Dobson, NC 27017 or electronically at website: Surry Community College; Main Menu: "Charitable Giving"; then open highlighted: Give Online. The family would like to thank Mountain Valley Hospice, NC Division, for the loving care Roy received during his illness. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.