Mrs. Ruby Mae Hall Beasley, age 81, of Claudville, Virginia, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at the Woltz Hospice Home. Mrs. Beasley was born in Patrick County on June 25, 1937, to Nathaniel T. and Clemmie Vaughn Hall. She and her husband owned and operated Beasley Trucking Company. Mrs. Beasley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose memory will be forever cherished. Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of nearly 64 years, Ralph Beasley; a son and daughters-in-law, Wendell and Stephanie Beasley, Gina Beasley, and Paula Beasley; grandchildren, Jennifer Nickelston and husband Andy; step-grandchildren, Dustin Bullins, Justin Bullins, and Cameron Shank-Ramirez; great-grandchildren Isaiah Michael Nickelston, Emma Grace Nickelston, Eden LeeAnn-Taylor Nickelston, Adalyn Caroline-Wilson Nickelston, Palmer Mae Nickelston; seven step-great-grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Juanita and Hennis Clement; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Roger and Cathy Beasley; and several special nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Beasley was preceded in death by sons, Allen Beasley and Michael Beasley; a sister, Lorene DeHart; and brothers, Delmer "D.C." Hall, Leonard Hall, Alvin Hall, Roy Hall and Claude Hall. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 13, by Rev. David Heath, Rev. Ricky Rodgers, and Rev. Aaron Blackard. Burial will follow in the Hall Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home of Mount Airy. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Rd., Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.