1/1
Ruby Brewer
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ruby Hall Brewer, 88, of Mount Airy, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Davie Nursing and Rehab Center in Mocksville. Mrs. Brewer was born May 3, 1932, in Galax, Virginia, to the late Claude and Bessie Ramey Hall. Ruby was a faithful member of Temple Baptist Church and retired from Adams Mills (Hanes Brand Inc.) after many years. Following her retirement, she loved to garden and can and freeze vegetables. She was famous for her wonderful desserts. Ruby was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister and a friend to all. Left to cherish her memories are her daughter and son-in-law, Robin W. and Darrell Hauser of Winston-Salem; her son and daughter-in-law, Leon and Jan Whitaker of Mount Airy; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Claudine and Tom Goins and Esther Creed; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Harvey and Naomie Hall, Dean Hall, and Curtis and Tony Hall; along with many nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held Friday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. at Temple Baptist Church, with the Rev. Zane Fishel officiating. Burial will follow in the New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Brewer will lie-in-state throughout the day on Thursday, Dec. 3, at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Donations may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 3615 Rockford Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Funeral service
08:00 - 05:00 PM
Moody Funeral Home - Mount Airy Location
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Temple Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moody Funeral Service & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved