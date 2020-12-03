Ruby Hall Brewer, 88, of Mount Airy, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Davie Nursing and Rehab Center in Mocksville. Mrs. Brewer was born May 3, 1932, in Galax, Virginia, to the late Claude and Bessie Ramey Hall. Ruby was a faithful member of Temple Baptist Church and retired from Adams Mills (Hanes Brand Inc.) after many years. Following her retirement, she loved to garden and can and freeze vegetables. She was famous for her wonderful desserts. Ruby was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister and a friend to all. Left to cherish her memories are her daughter and son-in-law, Robin W. and Darrell Hauser of Winston-Salem; her son and daughter-in-law, Leon and Jan Whitaker of Mount Airy; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Claudine and Tom Goins and Esther Creed; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Harvey and Naomie Hall, Dean Hall, and Curtis and Tony Hall; along with many nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held Friday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. at Temple Baptist Church, with the Rev. Zane Fishel officiating. Burial will follow in the New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Brewer will lie-in-state throughout the day on Thursday, Dec. 3, at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Donations may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 3615 Rockford Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.