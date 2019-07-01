Mrs. Ruby Stephens Chilton, age 93, of Pilot Mountain, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Surry Community Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on August 11, 1925, to Wayne and Alphia Simmons Stephens. Mrs. Chilton is loved and will be missed by her daughter, Brenda Wall, and her son, Stephen and daughter-in-law, Donna. She is survived by one brother, Spencer Franklin Stephens (Kay) and two sisters, Roxie Louise Stephens Bingman, and Nora Alice Stephens; four grandchildren, Chris Wall, Jason Wall, Brian Chilton, and Jamie Johnston; and nine great-grandchildren. She dearly loved her family and spending time knitting, sewing, crocheting afghans and gardening. Before retiring, she was a beautician for 35 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hollis Junior Chilton; parents, William and Alphia Simmons Stephens; brother, William Ray Stephens; and sister, Sonia Marie Stephens Almond. A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, July 3, at 2 p.m. at Hills Presbyterian Church with Pastor Mandy Santolla officiating. Family will receive friends for one hour prior to service, from 1 – 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Hills Presbyterian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice or Hills Presbyterian Church cemetery fund. Cox-Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain is serving the Chilton family.