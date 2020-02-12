|
PILOT MOUNTAIN — Mrs. Ruby Lee Joyce, 98, of Pilot Mountain, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, after several months of declining health. Ruby lived a full life. She was born Nov. 12, 1921, in Stokes County, the eldest of nine children born to the late William Ausbon and Maxie Lee Lynch Joyce. On March 30, 1969, she married the Rev. F.H. "Jack" Joyce. She served beside him until his retirement from ministry. He preceded her in death on May 28, 1994. Ruby was employed at Sara Lee, formerly Hanes Hosiery, as a supervisor for 42 years. Until the end of her life, Ruby was an active member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, where she served fervently and faithfully. She was extraordinary and a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt. She laughed easily and had a generous spirit and a caring heart. She leaves a void in our lives and family that can never be filled. We, thankfully, draw comfort and peace in the knowledge that she is rejoicing with her Lord and Savior and reunited with loved ones gone before. Ruby is survived by a daughter, Gladys Joyce Martin (David); five loving grandchildren who she repeatedly referred to as tremendous blessings, Myrene Martin Reyes (Jesse), Meritza Martin Moorefield (Jerry), Floyd Martin (Patricia), the Rev. Jeff Stephens (Becky), and Dr. Joel Stephens (Lisa); and 11 wonderful great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, Frank Joyce (Doris) and Swanson Joyce (Ruby); and numerous, adoring nieces and nephews, many of whom playfully referred to her as "Grand-maw." In addition to her husband and parents, Ruby was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Joyce Stephens (Johnny); four brothers, Tommy A. Joyce (Betty Lou), James Aubrey Joyce (Doris), Jack A. Joyce (Dorothy Sue), and Elder Junior Joyce (Cora Lee); and two sisters, Nancy "Doodle" Smith (Ray) and Iona "Tip" Cook Mitchell. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 15, from noon until 2 p.m. at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church. A memorial service will immediately follow with the Rev. Ronnie Chamblin Jr., the Rev. Jeff Stephens, Dr. Joel Stephens, and Fred Bullington officiating. Interment will be held in the Brims Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and caregivers in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at Forsyth Medical Center for the wonderful care given during Ruby's stay. Your kindness is genuinely appreciated. It has been said that true beauty never fades. Ruby Lee Joyce was a living representation of that statement. She was a beautiful person inside and out. To know her was to love her. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sulphur Springs Baptist Church (164 Sulphur Springs Church Road, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041) or the Brims Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund (3509 NC 268 East, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041), as both were very important to Ruby. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the Joyce family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.