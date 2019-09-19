|
Mrs. Ruby "Nanny" Aliene Gallimore King, 93, of Mount Airy passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. She was born in Pulaski County, Virginia, on May 23, 1926 to the late Earl and Samantha Jarrell Gallimore. Mrs. King was a wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed by all her family and many friends. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; one sister and brother-in-law; one brother; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. King was preceded in death by her husband, James N. King; a daughter, Virginia "Jenny" Ailene Collins; three sisters; and five brothers. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. James King officiating. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday night from 6 until 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Ln., Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019