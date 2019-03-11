Mrs. Ruby Annice Hensley Marshall, 96, of Mount Airy, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mrs. Marshall was born May 14, 1922, in Patrick County, Virginia, to the late William and Ella Hall Hensley. She retired from Kentucky Derby Hosiery after 26 years of service and also worked at Renfro Corporation. Mrs. Marshall was a faithful member of Flat Rock Baptist Church. The love in her heart for her Lord, family, and friends was clearly evident in her ever-present smile. She will forever be cherished in the memories of her daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Charles Joyce; her son, Dwight Marshall and friend, Chris McCraw; her grandchildren, Sunni J. Sutphin and her husband, Shannon, Adrian Joyce and his wife, Emma, and Amber J. Horton and her husband, Rocky; her precious great-grandchildren, Cole Sutphin, Sarah Sutphin, Haley Joyce, Caitlin Joyce, Stella Joyce, Elena Joyce, Ty Horton, and Leo Horton; three sisters, Gracie Moon, Dora Brickell, and Lona Carter; several nieces and nephews; and her dear caregiver, Joyce Cologna. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Marshall was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Eldridge Marshall; a sister, Irene Herndon; and two brothers, Frank Hensley and Lester Hensley. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 13, at 11 a.m. at Flat Rock Baptist Church, with the Rev. Rusty Reed, Adrian Joyce, and Brenda Goings officiating. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church Tuesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.