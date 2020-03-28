|
Ruby Alice Moody Moore, 100 years old, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Northern Regional Hospital, where she had resided for the past two years. She was born at home on Nov. 5, 1919, to Benton and Hessie Moody on Durham Street in Mount Airy. She and her husband built and ran the Weinerburger Restaurant in Mount Airy after World War II. In addition, she was office manager for several local businesses. As a lifelong member of Haymore Memorial Baptist Church, she served as a leader in the Girls Auxiliary and WMU, and she sang in the choir for many years. She held numerous leadership positions in the Lady Lions Club and was a long-standing member of Chapter 18 of the Order of the Eastern Star (OES), in which she held many stations. She was state OES Grand Ruth and an OES Grand Representative for North Carolina to New Jersey and Quebec, Canada. Known to everyone as RuRu, a name given to her by her grandsons, she enjoyed her family, many, many friends, making crafts, and cooking. Her thin chocolate chip cookies, pound cakes, and peanut brittle were legendary. She leaves a son, Dr. Michael Allan Moore and daughter-in-law, Janet Middleton Moore, of Danville, Virginia; a grandson, David Michael Moore and granddaughter-in-law, Lisa Forrest Moore, and great-granddaughter, Grace Helen Moore, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Also, she leaves a special niece, Carole Woodruff Simmons, of Mount Airy. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Evin Frederick Moore; a grandson, Dr. Allan Frederick Moore; and her four siblings, Billy Howard Moody, Lettie Moody Woodruff, Catherine Moody Slaydon, and Roger Howard Moody. Due to the current pandemic, the family will not have a visitation. A celebration of Ruby's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be considered for Haymore Memorial Baptist Church, P.O. Box 27, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or the Northern Skilled Care Fund at Northern Regional Hospital, 830 Rockford Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Condolences can be sent to Michael and Janet Moore, 144 Winston Court, Danville, VA 24541. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.