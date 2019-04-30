PILOT MOUNTAIN — Mrs. Ruby Irene Jones Chilton Rodgers, 86, of Pilot Mountain, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center. Mrs. Rodgers was born in Carroll County on March 8, 1933, to Edgar and Sarah Edwards Jones. She retired from Hanes Brands, Sara Lee Division, after more than 40 years of service, attended First United Methodist Church in Pilot Mountain and was a life member of Asbury Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Rodgers was not only known as "Mom" to everyone in the community, she also served as a mother, friend, inspiration and guiding light to everyone she encountered. "She loved everybody and everybody loved her." Surviving is her husband, Dewey Robert Rodgers; daughters, Tammy Chilton Lee Mustin (Myca) and Tanya Donette Chilton; a son, Floyd Harold "Ski" Chilton III; a stepson, Robert Rodgers; grandchildren, Candice Chilton, Josh Chilton, Shane Chilton, Sarah Chilton, Matthew Lee, Justin Lee, and Christian Lee; a step-granddaughter, Tessa Rodgers; great-granddaughters, Scarlett Lee and Grace Chilton; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rodgers was preceded in death by her first husband, Floyd Harold "F.H." Chilton Jr.; a son, Shane Paul Chilton; and brothers Willie Jones, Fred Jones, Roamie Jones, and Ralph Jones. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 1, at 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Pilot Mountain, with the Rev. Randy Perdue officiating. Burial will follow in the Asbury Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1 until 2:30 p.m. at the church. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Asbury Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 7, Westfield, NC 27053. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.