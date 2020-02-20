|
Miss Ruby Lucille Shinault, age 96, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Surry Health & Rehab. Miss Shinault was born in Surry County on May 20, 1923, to Boson and Pearl Hawks Shinault. Surviving is a sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie and Bob Rowinsky, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Miss Shinault was preceded in death by sisters Mary Ray, Evelyn Shinault, Beatrice Wall, Violet Mitchell, Betty Kiger, Wilma Marion, Faith Shinault, and Mabel Beck; and brothers, Daniel Shinault, Rufus Shinault, and Ted Shinault. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy with services conducted by Rev. Greg Anderson. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Friends Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time for the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020