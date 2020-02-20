Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Shinault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Shinault

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruby Shinault Obituary

Miss Ruby Lucille Shinault, age 96, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Surry Health & Rehab. Miss Shinault was born in Surry County on May 20, 1923, to Boson and Pearl Hawks Shinault. Surviving is a sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie and Bob Rowinsky, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Miss Shinault was preceded in death by sisters Mary Ray, Evelyn Shinault, Beatrice Wall, Violet Mitchell, Betty Kiger, Wilma Marion, Faith Shinault, and Mabel Beck; and brothers, Daniel Shinault, Rufus Shinault, and Ted Shinault. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy with services conducted by Rev. Greg Anderson. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Friends Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time for the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moody Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -