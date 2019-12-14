|
PILOT MOUNTAIN — Ruby Ellen Jones Smith, 82, of Pilot Mountain, passed away on Dec. 12, 2019, at Willowbrook Rehabilitation and Care Center in Yadkinville. The daughter of Joseph Reid and Mary Ellen Marshall Jones, she was born in Westfield on March 29, 1937. She cared deeply for people and expressed her loving and caring nature by being a nursing assistant for many years and by spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved baking cakes and tending to her flower garden as long as her health permitted. Left behind to cherish these sweet memories are her daughter, and son-in-law, Kay and Randy Hoots; a son, Warren Junior Smith; a granddaughter, Allison (Jeff) Williams of Morehead City; and two great-grandchildren, Riley Williams and Maddie Williams. She was predeceased by her parents and by her loving husband of 44 years, Warren Smith. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. at the Cox-Needham Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. DC Collins will be officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care of Pilot Mountain at 129 Veterans Drive, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Smith family.
Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019