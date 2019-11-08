|
SILOAM — Mrs. Ruby Marie Hunter Wilson, age 89, of Siloam, passed away on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Central Continuing Care in Mount Airy. She was born in Surry County on Dec. 20, 1929, to the late T.L. and Murphy Jane Jessup Hunter. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will surely be missed by all who knew her. Left to cherish her memories are sons and daughter-in-law, Rex and Helen Hunter and Tommy Wilson; a grandchild, Bridgette Watkins; two great-grandchildren; sister, Shelby Ferguson; brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Gay Hunter. In addition to her parents Mrs. Wilson was preceded in death by her husband, Irving Woodrow Wilson; sister, Hallie Hooker; brothers, Dillard Hunter, Charlie Hunter and Aldie Jessup. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy with services conducted by Rev. Stewart Mauck and speaker David Hawkins. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019