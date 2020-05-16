Mr. Rufus Garvey Bean, 76, of Mount Airy, passed away at his home on Thursday, May 14, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Hickory Oct. 2, 1943, to the late Rufus S. and Viola A. Bryant Bean. Mr. Bean was a loving husband, father, stepfather and grandfather. He enjoyed life, especially when he had the opportunity to go fishing or spend time with his family. Earlier in his life he liked racing cars, as well as building and flying RC airplanes. Mr. Bean worked in IT with various companies during his career before retiring from Sara Lee. Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Susan J. Fann-Bean; his daughter and son-in-law, Leslie and Mark Weaver; his son and daughter-in-law, Brian and April Bean; stepsons, Chad Fann, Michael Fann and Bobby Fann; grandchildren, Cassidy Smith, Andrew Smith, Lilly Bean, Lauren Fann, Zachary Fann, Colton Fann, and Bobby Fann Jr.; great-grandchildren, Delilah, Bobby Joe, Kiersten, Bryson, Madison and Riley. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a celebration of life service will be held at a later time. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from May 16 to May 17, 2020.