Russell Lee Easter, 90, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Central Continuing Care in Mount Airy. He was born in Surry County on April 22, 1930, to the late James Lincoln and Lillie Mae Tolbert Easter. Mr. Easter retired from Sears in Mount Airy, and was a faithful member of Miracle Waters Worship Center. He was a minister of music with the Easter Brothers for 64 years. He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Russell Easter Jr. and Barbara, Rodger Easter and Gail; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother and sisters-in-law, James Easter and Denise, Ann Easter; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Easter was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle Bell Brummett Easter; a daughter, Linda Sue Easter Shew Thompson; two brothers, Edward Easter and Simon Easter. A funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Miracle Waters Worship Center with the Rev. Rodger Easter officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday night from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Miracle Waters Worship Center. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
