Mr. Russell Herman Hawks, age 88, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Woltz Hospice Home. Mr. Hawks was born in Surry County on Dec. 20, 1930, to Richard and Stella Galyean Hawks. He proudly served our country in the United States Army, Air Corp and then retired from the United States Air Force. Mr. Hawks was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars. He also retired from Northern Hospital of Surry County. Mr. Hawks was a loving father, grandfather and dear friend who will be sorely missed. Surviving is his daughter, Carol Thomas; a granddaughter, Misti Fleming and husband Lee; great-grandchildren, Caiden Doby, Liam Fleming and Ayvalee Fleming; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hawks was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Pilgram Hawks; his son, Frank Hawks; sisters, Elsie Bryant, Mary Lou Moore, Maude Thompkins, Lelia Morris, Hazel York, and Alice Hodges; and brothers, Claude, Swanson, Raleigh, and Mitchell Hawks. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 14, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Arlis Thomas. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens with military honors by VFW Memorial Honor Guard, Pilot Mountain Post 9436 and Mount Airy Post 2019. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.